版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 2月 28日 星期二 22:23 BJT

Mexico's Jose Cuervo reports dramatic slump in Q4 profit

MEXICO CITY Feb 28 Mexico's Jose Cuervo , the world's biggest tequila maker, reported a 48.5 percent slump in profit in the fourth quarter of 2016 compared to the year earlier period, the company said.

The company, officially known as Becle SA de CV, posted a quarterly profit of 629.1 million pesos ($30.5 million) in the October to December period, compared to 1.221 billion in the fourth quarter of 2015.

Cuervo went public earlier this month. ($1 = 20.64 pesos) (Reporting By Alexandra Alper and Veronica Gomez)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐