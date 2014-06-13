Journey Energy offering to raise C$198 mln

TORONTO, June 13 Canadian exploration and
production company Journey Energy Inc said on Friday it
plans to raise C$198 million ($182 million) via an initial
public offering and secondary offering on the Toronto Stock
Exchange.
The offering of 16.5 million shares, which priced at C$12 a
share, is being underwritten and led by BMO Nesbitt Burns and
CIBC World Markets Inc.
The Calgary, Alberta-based company is selling 14 million
shares from its treasury, while its principal shareholder PSP
Investments - a large Canadian pension fund manager - is selling
2.5 million shares that it controls. PSP will continue to retain
a stake of about 30 percent in the company following the close
of the offer.
The company expects to receive net proceeds of about C$157
million from the initial public offering, along with about C$10
million in proceeds from a separate private placement offering.
The company plans to use the proceeds to pay down some of
its outstanding debt.
($1 = 1.0857 Canadian Dollars)
(Reporting by Euan Rocha; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)