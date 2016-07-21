Komatsu to buy US mining equipment maker Joy Global for $2.9 bln

BRIEF-Dish Network decides to drop Gray Television stations
* Gray television inc-Dish Network decided to stop carrying all television stations owned and/or operated by gray television at 7:00 pm eastern on tuesday
TOKYO, July 21 Japan's Komatsu Ltd said on Thursday it has agreed to buy U.S. mining equipment manufacturer Joy Global Inc for about $2.9 billion in a bid to strengthen its core mining equipment business.
Komatsu said in a statement it would buy 100 percent of Milwaukee, Wisconsin-based Joy Global for $23.8 per share, with the transaction expected to close in mid-2017.
It plans to finance the acquisition with funds on hand and bank loans, and has no plans now to increase capital, Komatsu said. (Reporting by Chris Gallagher)
* Servotronics Inc announces appointment of Lisa Bencel as chief financial officer Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
TORONTO, Jan 16 Portag3 Ventures, a financial technology fund backed by Canada's Power Financial Corp , has invested an undisclosed amount in finance startup Street Contxt, Portag3's president said in an interview on Monday.