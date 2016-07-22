REFILE-UPDATE 3-Komatsu to buy U.S. mining equipment rival Joy Global for $2.9 bln

(Adds dropped word "billion" in second paragraph to clarify
TOKYO, July 21 Japanese mining equipment maker
Komatsu Ltd has agreed to buy U.S. rival Joy Global Inc
for $2.9 billion, its biggest-ever acquisition, to boost
its clout in the mining industry.
The deal, worth $3.7 billion when Joy's debt is included,
will roughly double the size of Komatsu's manufacturing
equipment business and give it access to Joy's underground
mining business. Joy has suffered from its significant exposure
to North America's coal market, which faces regulatory pressure
and competition from cheap natural gas.
Komatsu said on Thursday that it would acquire 100 percent
of the Milwaukee-based company for $28.30 per share, about a 20
premium to Wednesday's closing price and an almost 50 percent
premium to where the stock has traded in the last three months.
A number of Japanese companies have been taking advantage of
a stronger yen to pursue overseas deals. The dollar has fallen
10 percent against the yen this year. Sterling has also
slipped. Earlier this week, tech investor SoftBank
bought U.K. chip designer ARM in Japan's largest-ever
outbound M&A deal.
For Komatsu, acquiring the smaller Joy will help the
Japanese equipment maker expand into hard-rock mining for metals
such as copper. Komatsu currently produces only surface-mining
equipment. Joy also manufactures larger dump trucks - key to
cost savings in surface mining.
The deal follows a flurry of consolidation in the sector
over the past few years. Demand for mining equipment has tumbled
sharply from the commodity cycle's peak five years ago as China
and other key markets slowed.
"The mining market is near the bottom now. Now is the good
time (to do the acquisition)," Komatsu Chief Executive Tetsuji
Ohashi told reporters. "We have solid enough financial soundness
to withstand a large scale acquisition."
Komatsu generates annual revenue of more than $17 billion,
with just under a quarter of it from mining-equipment sales.
The deal is subject to approval of Joy shareholders and
regulatory scrutiny.
Shares of Komatsu in Tokyo ended 2.3 percent higher at 2,082
yen on Thursday, valuing the group at 1.97 trillion yen ($18.4
billion). The deal was announced after the market closed.
Joy shares have risen 86 percent this year, though they are
still at around half their price at the beginning of 2015.
Komatsu, which has forecast a fourth straight annual drop in
demand for key products this year, said it expects the sector to
grow in the long term.
