CORRECTED-Komatsu to buy US mining equipment maker Joy Global for $2.9 bln

(Corrects price in the second paragraph to $28.3 from $23.8)

TOKYO, July 21 Japan's Komatsu Ltd said on Thursday it has agreed to buy U.S. mining equipment manufacturer Joy Global Inc for about $2.9 billion in a bid to strengthen its core mining equipment business.

Komatsu said in a statement it would buy 100 percent of Milwaukee, Wisconsin-based Joy Global for $28.3 per share, with the transaction expected to close in mid-2017.

It plans to finance the acquisition with funds on hand and bank loans, and has no plans now to increase capital, Komatsu said. (Reporting by Chris Gallagher)

