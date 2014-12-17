UPDATE 1-Equipment maker Joy Global revenue falls as miners cut output

BRIEF-Coast Crane to be acquired by Maxim Crane Works
* Coast Crane to be acquired by Maxim Crane Works Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
(Adds details, CEO quote)
Dec 16 Mining equipment maker Joy Global Inc , which gets more than 60 percent of its revenue from coal miners, reported a 4 percent fall in quarterly revenue as customers cut production.
The company, which warned of a 'challenging' first quarter, forecast profit below analysts' average estimate for its year ending October 2015.
"Challenging market conditions have led a number of our customers to announce their intention to take partial or full shut-downs for various periods of time during our first fiscal quarter," CEO Ted Doheny said in a statement.
Prices of coal and iron ore have fallen to multi-year lows this year as supply has outpaced demand. The European coal futures fell to their lowest level in more than seven years on Monday.
Coal prices are at five-year lows and the International Energy Agency has forecast global coal demand slowing over the next five years.
Joy Global forecast a profit of $3.10-$3.50 per share for 2015, below the average analyst estimate of $3.57, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
The company said it expected revenue of $3.6 billion-$3.8 billion, largely below market estimate of $3.79 billion.
Overall bookings at Joy Global fell 27 percent in the fourth quarter ended Oct. 31.
Net income rose to $136.9 million, or $1.38 per share, from $26.8 million, or 25 cents per share, a year earlier, as the company cut costs.
Excluding items, the company earned $1.25 per share.
Analysts on average had expected a profit of $1.15 per share.
The year-earlier quarter included a non-cash charge of $155.2 million.
Revenue fell to $1.13 billion from $1.18 billion but was above the analysts' average expectation of $1.05 billion.
(Reporting by Rohit T. K. in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)
MONTREAL, April 20 WestJet Airlines Ltd said on Thursday it plans to launch an ultra-low-cost carrier in Canada in a move that would intensify competition with domestic rivals, including Air Canada's lower-priced Rouge service.
LITTLE ROCK, Ark., April 20 The U.S. Supreme Court on Thursday denied petitions to halt the execution of an Arkansas murderer, allowing the state to proceed with its first execution in 12 years after Arkansas's top court approved the use of a drug in its lethal injection mix.