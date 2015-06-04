版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2015年 6月 4日 星期四 18:09 BJT

Joy Global profit plunges 48 pct as miners cut spending

June 4 Mining equipment maker Joy Global Inc , which gets about 60 percent of its revenue from coal miners, reported a 48 percent fall in quarterly profit as customers cut spending due to weak prices.

Net income fell to $38.7 million, or 40 cents per share, in the second quarter ended May 1, from $74 million, or 73 cents per share, a year earlier.

Excluding pension settlement and restructuring charges, Joy Global earned 59 cents per share.

The year-earlier quarter included restructuring charges of $3.1 million.

Revenue fell 13 percent to $810 million. (Reporting by Ankit Ajmera in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐