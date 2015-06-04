UPDATE 1-Joy Global's profit plunges as miners cut spending

(Adds details, background, shares)

June 4 Mining equipment maker Joy Global Inc reported a quarterly profit that nearly halved as customers cut spending due to weak prices.

The company, which gets about 60 percent of its revenue from coal miners, also said it now expects earnings and sales for 2015 to be at the low end of its previous forecast.

"The further step down in our key commodity end markets, in particular with U.S. coal and global copper, has resulted in reduced production forecasts and further deferred maintenance on our installed base of equipment with our customers," CEO Ted Doheny said in a statement.

Joy Global had forecast earnings of $2.50-$3.00 per share on revenue of $3.3 billion-$3.6 billion for the year.

Analysts on average were expecting earnings of $2.57 per share and revenue of $3.38 billion.

Coal miners have been hurt by weak demand for thermal coal as U.S. utilities have switched to cheap and abundantly available natural gas.

Sluggish demand from Europe and Asia, especially China, has also weighed on metallurgical or steel-making coal.

Revenue fell 13 percent to $810 million in the second quarter ended May 1.

But U.S sales rose 7.3 percent after falling for the last nine quarters. U.S. is the company's largest market and accounted for 31 percent of overall sales in 2014.

Overall bookings fell 29 percent in the quarter.

Net income fell to $38.7 million, or 40 cents per share, from $74 million, or 73 cents per share, a year earlier.

Excluding pension settlement and restructuring charges, Joy Global earned 59 cents per share.

The year-earlier quarter included restructuring charges of $3.1 million.

Analysts had expected quarterly earnings of 56 cents on revenue of $810 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Up to Wednesday's close of $38.93, the company's stock had fallen about 16 percent this year.