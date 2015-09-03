Joy Global profit falls 37 pct as weak coal prices hits demand

UPDATE 1-Abu Dhabi creates $125 billion fund by merging Mubadala, IPIC
* Strengthens financial clout in era of low oil prices (Adds details, analysis)
Sept 3 Mining equipment maker Joy Global Inc , which gets about 60 percent of its revenue from coal miners, reported a 37 percent fall in quarterly profit as customers cut spending due to weak prices.
The company's net income fell to $44.9 million, or 46 cents per share, in the third quarter ended July 31, from $71.3 million, or 71 cents per share, a year earlier.
Excluding items, Joy Global earned 54 cents per share.
Revenue fell 9.5 percent to $792.2 million. (Reporting by Ankit Ajmera in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)
* Strengthens financial clout in era of low oil prices (Adds details, analysis)
LIMA, Jan 21 Peruvian police detained a former government official accused of taking bribes from Brazilian conglomerate Odebrecht in exchange for a contract to build the Lima metro, prosecutors said on Saturday.
JAKARTA, Jan 21 Indonesia will not negotiate with Freeport McMoRan Inc on new rules requiring its local unit to convert its 'contracts of work' to a new 'special mining permit' in order to resume copper concentrate exports, a mining ministry official said on Saturday.