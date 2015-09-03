UPDATE 1-Joy Global cuts 2015 forecast after profit falls 37 pct

(Adds details, forecast, estimates)
Sept 3 Mining equipment maker Joy Global Inc
, which gets about 60 percent of its revenue from coal
miners, reported a 37 percent fall in quarterly profit and cut
its full-year forecast as customers cut spending due to weak
prices.
The company also said on Thursday that its restructuring
charges could as much as double as it takes additional cost cut
measures to cope with falling demand.
Joy Global has cut jobs and lowered production among other
measure to try to adapt to the slowing demand that has led to
company's revenue declining for the 10th quarter in a row in the
three months ended July 31.
The company said it expects additional restructuring charges
of $10-$20 million in the current quarter. It had earlier
forecast charges of $15-$20 million for the full year.
Joy Global said it expects to earn $1.80 per share in 2015
on revenue of $3.1 billion.
In June, the company had said it expected to hit the lower
end of its full-year earnings forecast of $2.50 to $3.00 per
share and revenue forecast of $3.3 billion to $3.6 billion.
Analysts on average had expected earnings of $2.43 per share
on revenue $3.29 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Coal companies have been hurt by weak demand for thermal
coal as utilities have switched to cheap and abundantly
available natural gas.
Sluggish demand from Europe and Asia, especially China, has
also weighed on prices of metallurgical or steel-making coal.
Joy Global's overall bookings fell 31 percent in the third
quarter.
Net income fell to $44.9 million, or 46 cents per share,
from $71.3 million, or 71 cents per share, a year earlier.
Excluding items, Joy Global earned 54 cents per share.
Revenue fell 9.5 percent to $792.2 million.
Analysts had expected earnings of 61 cents on revenue $798.7
million.
Up to Wednesday's close of $22.13, Joy Global's stock had
fallen about 52 percent this year, compared with an 18 percent
fall in the S&P 500 construction machinery & heavy trucks index
.
(Reporting by Ankit Ajmera in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio
D'Souza)