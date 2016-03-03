Joy Global sales fall 25 percent

Banks face talent crisis amid mounting costs of employee turnover -report
Jan 18 Despite recent changes at banks such as faster promotions intended to retain employees, many firms are still in danger of losing top talent, according to a new report.
March 3 Mining equipment maker Joy Global Inc , which gets more than half of its revenue from coal miners, reported a 25 percent fall in quarterly net sales as customers continued to cut spending amid a slump in commodity prices.
The company reported a net loss of $40.2 million, or 41 cents per share, in the first quarter ended Jan. 29, compared with a profit of $30.5 million, or 31 cents per share, a year earlier.
On an adjusted basis, the company reported a loss of 23 cents per share. Net sales fell to $526.3 million from $703.9 million, a year earlier. (Reporting by Ankit Ajmera in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)
Jan 18 Despite recent changes at banks such as faster promotions intended to retain employees, many firms are still in danger of losing top talent, according to a new report.
Jan 18 Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd , Canada's No. 2 railroad operator, said on Wednesday its chief executive would leave five months earlier than originally expected and it reported a lower-than-expected adjusted quarterly profit.
Jan 18 Former Canadian Pacific Chief Executive Hunter Harrison is in advanced talks to team up with a former Pershing Square Capital partner, seeking to shake up rival railroad CSX Corp, according to a person familiar with the matter.