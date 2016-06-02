UPDATE 1-Joy Global revenue plunges as customers cut spending

(Adds details)

June 2 Mining equipment maker Joy Global Inc reported a drop in revenue for the 13th straight quarter and lowered its forecast for 2016 as customers cut spending amid a slump in commodity prices.

Coal companies, which account for nearly 60 percent of the company's revenue, have scaled down their mining operations as utilities switch to cheaper and abundantly available natural gas from coal.

That has hurt Joy Global's bookings, which fell 9 percent to $681 million for the second quarter ended April 29.

The company said it now expected 2016 sales at the lower end of its previous outlook of $2.4 billion-$2.6 billion. Adjusted earnings were also pegged at the bottom end of its previously expected range of 10-50 cents per share.

The company reported a loss from continuing operations of $15.3 million, or 16 cents per share, for the latest quarter, compared with a profit of $56 million, or 57 cents per share, a year earlier.

However, Joy Global earned 9 cents per share on an adjusted basis. Analysts on average were expecting the company to break even on a per-share for the quarter, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Joy Global has cut jobs and lowered production among other measures to try to adapt to slowing demand.

Revenue fell to $602 million from $810.5 million.

Up to Wednesday's close, shares of Joy Global had risen 32.4 percent this year.