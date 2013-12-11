版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 12月 11日 星期三 21:05 BJT

BRIEF-Joy Global down 4.4 percent premarket after Q4 results, outlook

NEW YORK Dec 11 Joy Global Inc : * Down 4.4 percent to $53.75 in premarket after Q4 results, outlook
