公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 12月 12日 星期三 20:54 BJT

BRIEF-Joy Global down in premarket after Q4 results, outlook

NEW YORK Dec 12 Joy Global Inc : * Down 1.6 percent to $56.93 in premarket after Q4 results, outlook

