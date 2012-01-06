UPDATE 1-Joy Global to buy remaining stake in China's IMM

Jan 6 U.S. mining equipment maker Joy
Global Inc said it started a tender offer to buy the
remaining stake in China's International Mining Machinery
Holdings Ltd (IMM) for about HK$3.4 billion ($437.80
million).
Joy Global, which currently owns about 69 percent of IMM
shares, is looking to buy the rest of the company at HK$8.50 per
share through its wholly-owned Hong Kong subsidiary. It will
also purchase all outstanding options.
The company's investment in IMM, which makes underground
coal mining machinery, will help it expand its footprint in
China's fast-growing coal market.
Joy Global said the tender offer will expire on Feb. 3 at 4
pm Hong Kong time.
Shares of Joy Global were trading flat at $78.08 on Friday
on the New York Stock Exchange.