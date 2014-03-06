UPDATE 2-Joy Global profits hit by sliding demand for mining gear

* First-quarter revenue drops 27 pct to $839.3 mln
* Earnings $0.48/share vs $1.33 a year earlier
* Bookings fall 16 pct to $860.5 mln
March 6 Joy Global Inc reported a
two-thirds drop in quarterly profit due to lower demand for
mining equipment in the middle of a coal glut, but the company
said maintenance revenue was rising as miners can no longer
delay work on old equipment.
The company joins Caterpillar Inc, the world's
largest mining and construction equipment maker, in warning
about weak investment by customers.
"While the economic outlook is improving and should provide
some demand catalyst, commodity oversupply and a depressed
pricing environment are straining miner cash flows and slowing
capital expenditures," Joy Global Chief Executive Ted Doheny
said in a statement on Thursday.
Over the past year, top U.S. coal miners such as Peabody
Energy Corp, Alpha Natural Resources Inc and
Arch Coal Inc have cut expenditure on mining equipment
such as longwall shearers, giant shovels and draglines.
However, Joy Global raised the low end of its 2014 profit
forecast range as it cuts costs and as miners booked in
equipment for long-delayed maintenance.
The company reported a 3.7 percent rise in service bookings
in the first quarter ended Jan. 31 - the first quarterly
increase in more than a year. Maintenance made up 71 percent of
bookings in the quarter.
Jefferies & Co analyst Stephen Volkmann said that the mining
industry might be hitting a bottom, but any pick up would likely
come only in 2015 or 2016.
FALLING BOOKINGS
Joy Global's bookings fell 16 percent to $860.5 million in
the quarter. Coal miners account for about two-thirds of the
company's revenue.
Joy Global, which also supplies miners of copper, iron ore
and other minerals, kept its forecast for 2014 sales of $3.6
billion-$3.8 billion but raised the lower end of its profit
forecast range by 10 cents to $3.10.
Analysts on average were expecting earnings of $3.29 per
share on revenue of $3.72 billion, according to Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S.
Product development, selling and administrative costs fell
2.7 percent to $153 million in the first quarter ended Jan. 31.
Net income fell to $48.9 million, or 48 cents per share, in
the quarter from $142.1 million, or $1.33 per share, a year
earlier.
Excluding items, Joy Global earned 49 cents per share, but
missed the average analysts' estimate of 64 cents.
Revenue fell 27 percent to $839.3 million but was above the
$835.4 million analysts expected.
Joy Global's shares were up 0.2 percent at $55.95 in
premarket trading. They have declined about 10 percent in the
past 12 months, compared with a 26 percent rise in the Dow Jones
U.S. Industrials index.