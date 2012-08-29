版本:
Joy Global cuts fiscal 2012 outlook on slowing China demand

Aug 29 U.S. mining equipment maker Joy Global Inc cut its outlook for 2012 on slowing demand in China, even as it reported a 12 percent rise in third-quarter profits.

The company now expects fiscal 2012 adjusted earnings between $7.05 and $7.20 per share, down from its prior outlook of $7.15 and $7.45 per share.

It also cut its 2012 revenue forecast to $5.45 billion to $5.55 billion, from $5.5 to $5.7 billion.

Net income rose to $193.5 million, or $1.81 per share, from $173.1 million, or $1.62 per share, a year earlier.

Net sales rose 22 percent to $1.39 billion.

Joy Global shares, which closed at $53.07 on the New York Stock Exchange on Tuesday, traded down 2 percent premarket.

