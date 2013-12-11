Joy Global profit slumps as mining equipment orders fall

BRIEF-Capstone Turbine says elected Yon Yoon Jorden to board
* Capstone announces the election of Yon Yoon Jorden to its board of directors Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Dec 11 Mining equipment maker Joy Global Inc reported an 87 percent fall in quarterly profit as it took a big charge and coal miners cut spending due to a supply glut and weak prices.
Net income from continuing operations fell to $26.8 million, or 25 cents per share, in the fourth quarter ended Oct. 25, from $212.4 million, or $1.99 per share, a year earlier.
Orders fell 19 percent to $1.1 billion.
Joy Global derives about two-thirds of its revenue from sales to coal miners.
The latest quarter included an asset impairment charge of $155 million and a net pretax gain of $10 million from other unusual items.
Excluding these items, Joy Global earned $1.11 per share.
