American Midstream Partners to buy JP Energy in all-stock deal

Oct 24 American Midstream Partners LP said it would buy JP Energy Partners LP in an all-stock deal, creating a $2 billion midstream master limited partnership.

JP Energy's public unitholders will receive $8.63 per common unit, a premium of 14.5 percent to JP Energy's Friday close, the companies said on Monday.

Private equity firm ArcLight Capital Partners LLC, which is a shareholder of both American Midstream and JP Energy, will combine the general partners of the two companies. (Reporting by Anet Josline Pinto in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)