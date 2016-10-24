版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 10月 24日 星期一 18:27 BJT

American Midstream Partners to buy JP Energy in all-stock deal

Oct 24 American Midstream Partners LP said it would buy JP Energy Partners LP in an all-stock deal, creating a $2 billion midstream master limited partnership.

JP Energy's public unitholders will receive $8.63 per common unit, a premium of 14.5 percent to JP Energy's Friday close, the companies said on Monday.

Private equity firm ArcLight Capital Partners LLC, which is a shareholder of both American Midstream and JP Energy, will combine the general partners of the two companies. (Reporting by Anet Josline Pinto in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐