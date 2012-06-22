JP Morgan trade continues to distort credit markets

LONDON, June 22 (IFR) - JP Morgan's ill-fated chief
investment office trades continue to create huge distortions in
credit default swap markets, traders say.
Press reports last week indicated as much as 70% of the
bungled CIO trades had been unwound. Participants also pointed
to a US$31bn spike in activity last Tuesday in the Markit CDX
Investment Grade Series 9 index - one of the positions that the
CIO holds - as further evidence that the position had been
reduced.
While the extent to which JP Morgan has mitigated
its losses remains a favourite parlour game among market
participants, all agree the CIO's activity has continued to fuel
substantial dislocations across a range of indices over the past
couple of months that other traders have sought to exploit.
Traders point to a variety of indicators consistent with the
CIO hedging its position, such as the basis between the
on-the-run CDX IG index and the off-the-run Series 9 index that
JP Morgan holds ballooning from 20.14bp in late March to a peak
of 44.81bp on June 6.
Such activity would support traders' expectations that the
CIO would use the more liquid on-the-run index to remove the
directionality of its position.
"The CIO had squeezed that basis tighter when it originally
put on its trade, but it rocketed after the news of the losses
broke as we saw huge demand for the on-the-run index," said one
European head of credit trading at a European bank.
JP Morgan's activity has also created massive distortions in
European corporate CDS benchmarks, with Markit's iTraxx Main
index significantly underperforming iTraxx Crossover in the past
few weeks.
As a rule, credit traders reckon 1bp of Main is worth 4bp of
Crossover. By this measure, demand for Main has shot through the
roof with the basis between Crossover's theoretical level and
its actual trading level nosediving from 129bp to a low of -26bp
over the past three months (see chart).
"There has been ongoing pressure on Main index by the CIO,
which is probably driving this," said the global head of credit
trading at a major bank. "When Main widened Crossover did not,
so you've had this index compression on the back of this strong
flow coming to the market."
VICIOUS CIRCLE
All of these factors have been working against JP Morgan,
making it more costly for them to manage their trading blunder.
In a vicious circle, the more the CIO buys an index to hedge its
exposure, the further spreads are pushed out and the cost of
buying more protection rises.
"They've had an impact on the level of the index in our
view, so it's definitely become more expensive for them to
unwind," said the global credit trading head.
The CIO is also having to contend with a market that has a
good idea of its positioning and continues to squeeze the bank
as much as possible.
"Everyone in the market is front-running this trade. People
know where the pain points are and are exploiting them," said
the European credit trading head.
As well as taking the opposite side of JP Morgan's
positions, hedge funds have been playing the skew - in other
words, the difference between a credit index and its constituent
single names. Skew on the IG 9 index has rocketed to 1% from
0.25% as the basis between single-names and the index has grown.
"There are a number of stakeholders [in this trade] and they
smell blood. Every part of the trade is against JP Morgan - even
the macro picture with Greece and Spain - and everyone, from the
hedge funds to the index arbitrage guys, wants to get paid,"
said the European credit trading head.