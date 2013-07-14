JPMorgan, Goldman eye sales of metal warehouse business -FT

July 14 JPMorgan Chase & Co is following
a move by rival Goldman Sachs Group Inc to explore sales
of its metal warehouse business, the Financial Times said on
Sunday.
Citing people familiar with the matter, the newspaper said
on its website on Sunday that both U.S. banks have in recent
months informally started to seek potential buying interest for
their warehouse units.
A Goldman spokesman said the firm has no comment. A
spokeswoman at JPMorgan did not immediately return calls for
comment.
In April, Reuters first reported Goldman has explored a sale
of its metals warehousing business Metro International LLC, just
three years after the investment bank bought the firm for $550
million.
A proposed rule change by the London Metal Exchange (LME) to
relieve bottlenecks that slow metal delivery out of warehouses
could cut into profits for the metal warehouse industry, the FT
said.
Sources told the FT that JPMorgan has recently started a
sales process for its warehousing unit, Henry Bath, although the
discussions began before the LME's rule change proposal.
JPMorgan has also discussed sales of some of its physical
metal trading book, although there is no direct connection
between the two deals, the FT said.
Several U.S. banks including Goldman are locked in
discussions with the Federal Reserve over their right to keep
owning and operating physical commodity assets like warehouses,
oil storage tanks, and pipelines following their conversion to
bank holding companies during the financial crisis.
Under U.S. banking regulations, banks are usually barred
from owning physical commodity assets that they operate.