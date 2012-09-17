Probe focuses on JPMorgan's monitoring of suspect transactions

* OCC probe focused on systems, personnel - sources
* OCC examiner for JPM known for tough oversight
* JPMorgan may be hit by regulatory order from OCC
By Carrick Mollenkamp and Brett Wolf
Sept 16 A U.S. regulatory probe of JPMorgan
Chase & Co's anti-money laundering systems is focusing
on potential lapses in how the largest U.S. bank monitors
suspect money transactions, according to people familiar with
the situation.
The probe appears to be focused on the systems and personnel
that JPMorgan uses to safeguard against illicit money flows, the
sources said, declining to be identified because they were not
authorized to speak to the media.
One specific angle of the probe is how the bank's systems
were set up to review a high volume of suspect transactions.
Banks are required to file reports of suspicious activity
but that can add to costs. Regulators and banks sometimes
disagree over whether those reviews produce reports that
actually identify financing tied to illegal narcotics, terrorism
or sanctioned countries.
JPMorgan faces being hit with a regulatory order by the U.S.
Office of the Comptroller of the Currency, which regulates
national banks. That order would identify lapses and require the
bank to tighten the anti-money laundering systems it uses.
The OCC and the bank declined to discuss the details of the
probe.
The probe adds to problems facing CEO Jamie Dimon, whose
reputation for running one of the safest U.S. banks was dealt a
blow earlier this year when it suffered a $5.8 billion trading
loss. A U.S. Senate committee has launched a probe into the
"London Whale" trading losses.
The OCC probe - and potentially inquiries by other
regulators such as the U.S. Justice Department - could still
widen and identify specific transactions that allowed illicit
funds to move through the bank.
A lead OCC examiner in charge of overseeing JPMorgan has a
reputation for a hard-nosed approach to uncovering money
laundering at major banks, according to other people familiar
with the situation.
The OCC probe comes at a time when U.S. authorities have
launched a broad crackdown on money laundering. This year, a
U.S. Senate probe of British bank HSBC Holdings Plc and
a New York investigation into Standard Chartered Plc,
also of the U.K., identified transactions tied to drug cartels
in Mexico and sanctioned countries such as Iran.
HSBC set aside $700 million to cover potential settlement or
fines, while Standard Chartered reached a $340 million
settlement with the New York banking regulator.
In August of last year, a U.S. Treasury department that
oversees violations against U.S. sanctions fined JPMorgan $88.3
million for what it called "egregious" violations of U.S.
economic sanctions programs.
The OCC, which is now investigating the bank, is a separate
unit within the Treasury Department.
The OCC has also come under increasing pressure to ferret
out problems inside the banks it regulates. As part of the
Senate probe of HSBC, the Senate panel said the OCC allowed
compliance problems to "fester" at HSBC and that it failed to
take action to correct the problems.
CITIGROUP TEMPLATE
The OCC probe of JPMorgan pinpoints problems at anti-money
laundering offices the bank operates in cities such as Columbus,
Ohio; Wilmington, Delaware; Arlington and San Antonio, Texas;
and Phoenix, Arizona.
Those offices and its New York headquarters are JPMorgan's
line of defense against allowing foreign banks to improperly
access the U.S. banking system. For years, U.S. regulators have
identified weakness in the way U.S. banks police against foreign
banks moving shadowy money into the U.S. financial system.
A template for the action JPMorgan faces could be the
regulatory step taken against rival Citigroup Inc in
April. The bank entered into a consent order with the OCC and
agreed to improve its anti-money laundering systems. Citigroup
didn't admit or deny wrongdoing and it didn't pay a monetary
penalty.
At the time, the OCC identified a weakness in how Citigroup
processes deposits from foreign banks seeking access to the U.S.
banking system. Citigroup, as part of the consent order, agreed
to hire an independent consultant to review bank records to
determine whether the bank identified suspicious transactions in
a timely manner.
Citigroup said in April it had fixed problems identified by
the OCC.
The scrutiny of JPMorgan comes amid a change at the top of
the bank's anti-money laundering division.
William Langford, a respected bank official and former
Treasury official, is in the process of shifting to JPMorgan's
general counsel office from his post as head of JPMorgan's
global anti-money laundering team.
Langford joined the bank in 2006 and recently had been seen
as a potential candidate for the top spot at the Treasury
Department's anti-money laundering unit, the Financial Crimes
Enforcement Network, or Fincen.
A person familiar with the job change for Langford said it
was unrelated to the regulatory inquiry and it was a move he had
long planned.
JPMorgan has hired an official from Citigroup to replace
Langford. Last month, the Treasury Department said a Justice
Department expert in money laundering, Jennifer Shasky Calvery,
would become the director of Fincen.