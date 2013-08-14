UPDATE 4-U.S. charges two ex-JPMorgan bankers over 'London Whale' loss

By Emily Flitter
NEW YORK Aug 14 U.S. prosecutors brought
criminal charges on Wednesday against two former JPMorgan Chase
& Co employees in the trading scandal that cost the bank
$6.2 billion last year, but the trader nicknamed "the London
Whale" because of the size of losses was not one of them.
Trader Bruno Iksil, who is cooperating with federal
prosecutors, pushed back against the efforts of his former
colleagues Javier Martin-Artajo and Julien Grout to hide the
mounting losses, according to court filings.
Manhattan federal prosecutors charged Martin-Artajo and
Grout, who each worked for JPMorgan's chief investment office in
London, with wire fraud and conspiracy to falsify books and
records related to the trading losses.
The charges, the first to arise from a Federal Bureau of
Investigation probe into the Whale scandal, say the two
deliberately tried to hide hundreds of millions of dollars in
losses on trades in a portfolio of synthetic credit derivatives
tied to corporate debt. Such derivatives are financial
instruments designed to bet on the probability of corporate
default.
Manhattan U.S. Attorney Preet Bharara said the incident
shows how much damage a small group of traders can do to a major
bank.
Losses from the trades, which were made in the London
division of JPMorgan's chief investment office, first became
public in April 2012 in a media report about the squeeze put on
Iksil's group by competitors in the market.
"This was not a tempest in a teapot, but rather a perfect
storm of individual misconduct and inadequate internal
controls," said Bharara at a press conference announcing the
charges. He was referring to a comment made by JPMorgan CEO
Jamie Dimon, who initially dismissed the losses as a "tempest in
a teapot," a comment that would come back to haunt the man who
run's the nation's largest bank.
It is unclear when Martin-Artajo and Grout will come to the
United States to be formally arraigned. Grout, who is French and
is married to an American, is living with his parents in France
and Martin-Artajo, who is Spanish, lives in London with his wife
and children. If the men do not agree to appear voluntarily,
U.S. authorities will seek to extradite them.
"We hope they'll do the right thing and face the charges,"
Bharara said, adding the United States would pursue extradition
if it was necessary.
Extraditing Martin-Artajo from either Britain or Spain
should prove easier than getting Grout sent from France, which
does not extradite its citizens. But if Grout decided to avoid
facing charges, he would have to remain in France or risk arrest
upon leaving the country.
Lawyers for Grout and Martin-Artajo have said that their
clients did nothing wrong. Neither Grout's lawyer, Edward J. M.
Little, nor Martin-Artajo's lawyers, Richard Smith and Lista
Cannon, could be reached for comment after the charges were
filed.
Iksil earned the nickname "the London Whale" for the size of
the derivatives trades he made in late 2011 and early 2012.
Though initially blamed for the bad decisions leading to the
losses, the charges against his former colleagues are now
casting him in a more heroic light, at least according to
federal authorities.
Iksil emerges in the criminal complaints as a pivotal voice
during the escalating scandal, a dissenter who wanted to quickly
exit the unwieldy trading positions and who at times tried to
argue against hiding the group's mounting losses.
DOWN-PLAYING LOSSES
The criminal complaints include references to several
conversations and email exchanges in which Iksil tells Grout he
takes issue with Martin-Artajo's instructions to minimize
reported losses. In a conversation on March 16, 2012,
authorities quote Iksil as telling Grout: "I don't know where he
(Martin-Artajo) wants to stop, but it's getting idiotic."
On March 30, according to the charging documents,
Martin-Artajo asked Grout to report losses of only $200 million,
even though Grout had estimated the day's losses as being $250
million. They eventually whittled the losses down even further,
to $150 million and then to $138 million, before Grout
eventually filed the price report late that evening.
Just a few weeks later, in a conversation with Iksil, Grout
ruminated on how to report more losses on the portfolio without
igniting a firestorm among the bank's upper managers. He
appeared to want to downplay the loss amounts while keeping them
realistic.
"I don't want to show something that is too false," Grout
said.
Grout, 35, was Iksil's deputy and was in charge of marking
the values of the trades in the group's books.
Martin-Artajo, 49, was Iksil's direct boss in the chief
investment office. Prosecutors accuse him of pressuring Iksil
and Grout to report prices at more favorable levels, according
to the court papers.
JPMorgan had to scramble to unwind Iksil's derivatives
positions after they came to light. The loss tainted the
reputation of the bank and of Dimon, and led to calls for
greater oversight. It also highlighted the scale of the bank's
risk-taking activities.
Critics said JPMorgan should not have been able to engage in
such risky behavior while it engaged in commercial banking.
The complaint against Martin-Artajo said he also manipulated
the single person who is not named in the complaint, whose role
it was to independently review the prices of trading positions
marked in the chief investment office's books.
"The defendant and his co-conspirators took full advantage
of the freedom" offered by the unnamed person's flimsily
structured office, called the "valuation control group," the
complaint said.
The complaint said Martin-Artajo and his team did this by
talking to the valuation control group employee and sharing with
him only selected price quotes they had received "with the
result that the CIO VCG ultimately did not perform a meaningful
check on the trader valuations."
The two men each face charges of conspiracy, falsifying
books and records, wire fraud, and causing false statements to
be made to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. They may
face up to 25 years each in prison.
The maximum fines for their charges are $250,000 each, or
twice the gross gain or loss from the offenses.
The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission filed a related
civil complaint against Martin-Artajo and Grout.
A spokesman for JPMorgan declined to comment.
Iksil will not face criminal charges, according to the
cooperation agreement, which was signed on June 20. His
testimony helped build the cases against his former colleagues;
he appears in both sets of charges as "cw-1," an unnamed
cooperating witness.
Iksil was fired along with Martin-Artajo last year, as the
scandal surrounding the bank's losses escalated.