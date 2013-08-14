版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 8月 14日 星期三 21:57 BJT

U.S. charges two men with fraud in "London Whale" scandal

NEW YORK Aug 14 U.S. prosecutors in Manhattan have accused two former JPMorgan Chase & Co employees who worked in London of wire fraud and a conspiracy to falsify books and records in criminal charges related to the bank's $6.2 billion trading losses last year, according to court papers.

The charges, filed on Wednesday in federal court, say the two employees, Julien Grout and Javier Martin-Artajo, deliberately tried to hide hundreds of millions of dollars in losses on trades in a portfolio of synthetic credit derivatives, according to the court papers.

U.S. Attorney Preet Bharara will hold a press conference on the charges Wednesday afternoon, his office said in a statement to the press.

Lawyers for Grout and Martin-Artajo have previously said that their clients, both of whom are in Europe, did nothing wrong.

A spokesman for JPMorgan declined to comment.
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐