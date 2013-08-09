版本:
U.S. considering arrests in JPMorgan 'whale' case -sources

NEW YORK Aug 9 U.S. authorities investigating the $6.2 billion trading losses at JPMorgan Chase & Co last year are considering making arrests in the case that has come to be known as the "London Whale" trades, according to two sources familiar with the situation.

The sources said the cooperation of Bruno Iksil, the "London Whale" trader, would be critical for any arrests.
