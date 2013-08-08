UPDATE 2-Iksil to face no U.S. charges in 'Whale' probe -source

By Emily Flitter and David Henry
NEW YORK Aug 8 The trader at the center of
JPMorgan Chase's $6.2 billion trading loss last year
will not face U.S. charges related to the incident, a source
familiar with the matter said on Thursday.
Meanwhile, another source said JPMorgan is close to reaching
a settlement with securities regulators over the trading loss.
The trader, Bruno Iksil, who worked in JPMorgan's chief
investment office in London and incurred losses on oversized
positions in a derivatives market, is cooperating with
government investigators, the source said.
The Federal Bureau of Investigation in New York and the U.S.
Securities and Exchange Commission, along with regulators in the
UK, opened probes last year into the activity surrounding the
costly bets, which earned Iksil the nickname "the London Whale"
from fellow Wall Street traders.
The case is still open, but JPMorgan is close to a deal with
the SEC that will require the bank to pay a penalty and admit
faults, according to a person familiar with the matter.
While the company has apologized repeatedly for the debacle
and described short-comings in its risk controls, the source was
not clear on exactly what the bank will have to admit to settle
the matter.
The settlement is expected to be completed by the end of the
year. It was first reported by The New York Times on Thursday.
The fate of a potential criminal case against JPMorgan or
other individuals who worked for the bank during the incident
remains unclear.
Spokesmen for the FBI and the SEC declined to comment. A
spokeswoman for JPMorgan did not immediately respond to a
request for comment. A spokeswoman for Preet Bharara, the U.S.
attorney for Manhattan, declined to comment. Iksil's lawyer also
declined to comment.
In March, a U.S. Senate committee reported findings from its
own investigation, concluding that JPMorgan ignored risks,
misled investors, fought with regulators and tried to work
around rules as it dealt with mushrooming losses in the
portfolio for which Iksil was trading.
Emails from Iksil to superiors that were later made public
in conjunction with the Senate report show he tried to exit the
positions he had taken once he realized he was being squeezed by
traders taking the opposing positions in the small, illiquid
market.
"The guys have a huge skew trade on and they will defend it
as much as we do," Iksil wrote in a Jan. 30, 2012, email to a
supervisor. "I think I should take the pain fast over the next
month....It is pointless in my view to go for a fight....I have
to let it go."
Even so, Iksil continued to add to his trading positions for
weeks afterward; his office did not begin to unwind the
positions until early April, when information about JPMorgan's
trades became public.
Iksil, who worked in London but is French and lives with his
family in Paris, was fired from JPMorgan along with two
supervisors last year in the wake of the scandal.