UK's Serious Fraud Office liaising with U.S. on 'London Whale' case

BRIEF-Scripps Networks Interactive says CEO Kenneth Lowe's 2016 total compensation $28.8 mln - SEC filing
Aug 21 Britain's Serious Fraud Office is liaising with U.S. counterparts in their investigation into the scandal linked to a trader dubbed the "London Whale" that cost JPMorgan Chase & Co $6.2 billion last year, the government department said on Wednesday.
"We are liaising with our U.S. counterparts as well as the Financial Conduct Authority over this case," a Serious Fraud Office spokeswoman said.
U.S. prosecutors brought criminal charges last week against two former J.P. Morgan employees, Javier Martin-Artajo and Julien Grout, alleging they deliberately tried to hide hundreds of millions of dollars in losses.
Losses from the trades, which were made in the London division of J.P. Morgan's Chief Investment Office, first became public in April 2012.
Since then, the bank has conducted an internal investigation and regulators in the United States and the UK have opened their own inquiries.
BERLIN, March 29 European worker representatives of German industrial gases group Linde are opposed to a merger with U.S. rival Praxair and want labour members of the supervisory board to vote against the deal, a letter seen by Reuters shows.
SAO PAULO, March 29 Brazil's state-controlled power holding company Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras SA hired financial advisers to help sell its stakes in some power projects, Chief Executive Wilson Ferreira Jr. said on Wednesday.