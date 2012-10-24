版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 10月 24日 星期三 22:35 BJT

BRIEF-Moody's: JPMCC 2007-CIBC18 ratings unaffected

Oct 24 JPMCC 2007-CIBC18: * Moody's: jpmcc 2007-cibc18 ratings unaffected by the proposed transfer of

special servicing rights

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐