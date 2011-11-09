J.P. Morgan proposes new model for 401(k) plans

* Three portfolios would replace current 401(k) options

* Target date funds would remain the default

* Some advisers worry employees will want choice

By Jessica Toonkel

NEW YORK, Nov 9 J.P. Morgan Asset Management is proposing that 401(k) plans trim the number of investment options they offer employees in favor of a more simplified model.

Currently, the average 401(k) plan has more than 18 investment options on top of a series of target date funds for new participant enrollment, according to McKinsey & Company.

Under J.P. Morgan's (JPM.N) proposal, employers would still automatically enroll new participants into a target date funds. But rather than give those who opt out a choice of more than 18 funds, J.P. Morgan suggests providing three investment portfolios: one that invests in equities, one in bonds and one in cash. The employees could allocate their contributions across the three portfolios as they see fit.

"For most investors in 401(k) plans target date funds represent the best solution," said Michael Falcon, head of retirement for J.P. Morgan Asset Management. "But some people want more control, or they want to be more tactical or they just don't understand or trust target date funds."

J.P. Morgan research shows that participants investing in a plan with less than eight funds, not including target date funds, have outperformed those choosing among more than eight funds.

"Many times the investment options in a 401(k) plan are redundant or investors just don't understand them," Falcon said.

J.P. Morgan is in talks with advisers and consultants of large plans, or those with more than $1 billion in assets, about the proposal and hope to see some plans roll it out in coming months, Falcon said. The costs of the investment models depends on the plan.

Creating simpler 401(k) plans would be welcome by both advisers and employers particularly given impending rules that will require plans to disclose fees to plan participants, said Brian Ward, a Wells Fargo retirement adviser based in Brentwood, Tennessee.

But making a plan simpler and doing away with choice are two separate things. Ward questions how employees will react to seeing their plans get slashed, even if it leaves them with better options.

"Americans like choice," he said. "It's going to take a long time to get people to come around to this idea."

