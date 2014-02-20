Deal with activists lets JPMorgan avoid battle over chairman

Nikkei edges up, high-tech shares jump on earnings
TOKYO, May 1 Japanese stock prices posted modest gains on Monday as high-tech shares such as Tokyo Electron and Murata Manufacturing gained on upbeat earnings in otherwise holiday-lulled trading.
Feb 20 A deal with shareholder activists will allow JPMorgan Chase & Co to avoid another battle at its spring shareholder meeting over whether the bank should have an independent chairman, a person briefed on the matter said on Thursday.
In exchange for the withdrawal of a shareholder proposal the bank agreed to develop some type of public event on the criteria boards should use in setting up the roles of chairman and chief executive, this person said, speaking on condition of anonymity because the news has not been officially announced.
In addition, the bank will provide more details of its risk mitigation efforts, leading to the withdrawal of a related proposal, this person said.
* Entered into a strategic partnership with Paypal Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
NEW YORK, April 30 Twenty-First Century Fox Inc is in talks with Blackstone Group LP about submitting an offer to buy Tribune Media Co, one of the largest U.S. television station operators, sources familiar with the matter said on Sunday.