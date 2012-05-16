Investors hammer advisers with JPMorgan concerns

* Clients worry about implications for markets
* Some asking if this is 2008 all over again
* Isolated incident or sign of systemic failure?
* Advisers try to stem worries
By Jessica Toonkel
NEW YORK, May 16 Within hours of JPMorgan Chase
& Co's revelation of its multibillion-dollar trading
loss from a failed hedging strategy, financial adviser Nicholas
Olesen was fielding calls and emails from concerned clients.
In the past when clients read about a company in the news,
their worries focused on the shares they owned. But this time
investors are worried about bigger issues, Olesen said.
"(Clients) are asking about systemic risk issues. They want
to know if this means that there is more to come," said Olesen,
whose King of Prussia, Pennsylvania-based firm has $82 million
in assets under management. "Many are asking if this is 2008 all
over again."
Olesen is one of a number of financial advisers interviewed
by Reuters who have been bombarded by worried clients in the
wake of the JPMorgan fiasco. Chief among their
worries are what the incident means for their portfolio, the
financial services sector and the broader stock market.
JPMorgan emerged from the 2008 financial crisis with its
reputation largely unscathed and has been widely seen as one of
the strongest big banks. But on May 10, the bank announced that
it had mismanaged a hedging strategy, resulting in a loss of
more than $2 billion, with further losses possible. The trade
was made as part of the bank's own proprietary trading, by which
banks make risky bets on financial markets with their own money
to make a profit.
The U.S. Department of Justice has reportedly started
looking into the JPMorgan trade and the FBI has announced it is
investigating the trading losses.
Many advisers have spent the past several years trying to
coax clients back into the market. For many of them, the
JPMorgan news is like a punch in the gut, they said.
"Average investors already feel that the game is rigged
against them and this seems to reinforce that," said Nancy
Caton, a Larkspur, California-based independent adviser, who has
received several calls from concerned clients.
Stephen Johnson, a Draper, Utah-based financial adviser with
$450 million in assets under management, who has also received
calls from clients, said that for some investors, the JPMorgan
news confirms a belief that "Wall Street is dirty."
HIGH-LEVEL HAND-HOLDING
Advisers say clients have become more sophisticated about
market issues since the financial crisis. That change has been
reflected in client questions around JPMorgan, advisers say.
"Clients aren't asking if they own some JPMorgan, they are
asking what kind of Lehman Brothers risk is there," said Barry
Glassman, a McLean, Virginia-based independent financial adviser
with $530 million assets under management.
Olesen figured he would have an easier time talking to
clients because he sold out of JPMorgan stock two weeks ago as
part of an overall reduction in his clients' equities exposure.
But that did not put clients at ease. They wanted to know
whether JPMorgan's trading mistake is the beginning of something
bigger, Olesen said. He received so many calls over the weekend
that on Monday he posted a 10-minute video on his website
explaining why this was an isolated incident.
Similarly, Azim Nakhooda, chief executive of Cleveland-based
Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC, has been fielding calls from
clients worried about JPMorgan's "risk culture."
Many of Nakhooda's clients - investors with $2 million to $5
million or more in investable assets - use JPMorgan's asset
management arm to manage their mutual funds or separate
accounts. Those clients expressed concern over whether the kind
of risks the bank took in investment banking may also be
occurring on the asset management side, Nakhooda said.
"I have been ... explaining that, generally, proprietary
trading desks have different goals, risk tolerances and
clientele than asset management businesses," he said.
JPMorgan has been in "constant communication" about the
trading incident with advisers and other distribution partners,
a bank spokeswoman said.
Of course, investors who have significant holdings of
JPMorgan stock are also among the concerned.
Between the market close on May 10 when JPMorgan announced
the trading loss and Tuesday's close, the company lost $17.13
billion in market capitalization as the stock dropped 11 percent
to $36.24.
"I have a client who had $1.2 million in JPMorgan and he
just said 'get me out, I don't want to deal with it,'" said Alan
Haft, a financial adviser with California-based Kings Point
Capital LLC, who has $200 million in assets under management.
Haft believes the trading problem will blow over and that
JPMorgan shares will rebound. And for the most part, he has
convinced clients to stay in the stock. But he is careful not to
push too hard. If things get worse, Haft said he does not want
to be the one who convinced clients to remain in the stock.
"What happens if I tell them to stay in the stock and
something else happens?" Haft said.