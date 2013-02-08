REFILE-ON THE MOVE-JPMorgan adds Morgan Stanley, Credit Suisse advisers

Feb 7 JPMorgan Chase & Co's private
wealth management unit said on Thursday it added two veteran
advisers from Morgan Stanley Wealth Management and one from
Credit Suisse AG's U.S. private banking group.
The advisers, who managed more than $400 million in combined
client assets at their old firms, joined J.P. Morgan Securities,
the company's New York-based wealth management business.
In Florida, adviser Kim Fonseca joined J.P. Morgan's Palm
Beach office from Morgan Stanley Wealth Management, the largest
U.S. brokerage, which is majority owned by Morgan Stanley
and partially owned by Citigroup.
Fonseca, formerly a senior vice president at Morgan Stanley,
had been with his old firm for three decades. He reports to J.P.
Morgan regional director Rick Penafiel in his new job.
In New York, adviser Brian McAuliffe joined J.P. Morgan from
Morgan Stanley Wealth Management. McAuliffe, based out of J.P.
Morgan's Park Avenue office in Manhattan, reports to regional
director Mike Lee.
Also in New York, Chris Foster joined J.P. Morgan's White
Plains office from Credit Suisse. Foster, who has worked in the
advising industry for more than 15 years, had also previously
worked at Lazard Asset Management. He reports to J.P. Morgan
regional director Michael Maron.
Morgan Stanley did not immediately return a request for
comment on the departures. Credit Suisse declined to comment.