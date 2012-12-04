JPMorgan to name Aguzin deputy CEO of Asia Pacific unit -source

BRIEF-Superior Uniform Group Inc and certain of company's subsidiaries entered into a credit agreement
* Superior Uniform Group Inc - co and certain of company's subsidiaries entered into a credit agreement, dated february 28, 2017
SAO PAULO Dec 4 JPMorgan Chase & Co will name veteran banker Nicolas Aguzin as deputy chief executive of its Asia Pacific business, a source with direct knowledge of the situation said on Tuesday.
Aguzin, who for years served as JPMorgan's CEO for Latin America, has been replaced in that post by banker Martin Marron, said the source, who declined to be quoted because the plans have not been released publicly.
* Superior Uniform Group Inc - co and certain of company's subsidiaries entered into a credit agreement, dated february 28, 2017
March 2 Discount brokerage E*Trade Financial Corp joined rivals in slashing trade commissions amid intense competition to attract customers.
* Kroger Co says currently negotiating agreements with UFCW for store associates in Atlanta and Michigan