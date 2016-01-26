JPMorgan to pay Ambac $995 mln to settle RMBS-related claims

BRIEF-Macerich announces the sale of two centers
* Transaction resulted in net proceeds to Macerich of approximately $100 million after repayment of a floating-rate note on northgate
Jan 26 Insurer Ambac Financial Group Inc said JPMorgan Chase & Co will pay the company $995 million in cash to settle disputes and litigation related to mortgage-related securities.
The agreement settles claims related to residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) transactions insured by Ambac.
The settlement will have a positive impact on Ambac's fourth-quarter operating results and its claims paying resources, Chief Executive Nader Tavakoli said in a statement. (Reporting By Sudarshan Varadhan in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)
TORONTO, Jan 19 Canada's main stock index edged higher on Thursday, helped by a jump in Canadian Pacific Railway shares on prospects of consolidation in the railroad industry and a rebound in uranium producer Cameco Corp.
* Wix.com to acquire Flok to provide enhanced CRM technology for businesses