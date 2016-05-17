JPMorgan shareholders endorse pay for top executives

May 17 Shareholders of JPMorgan Chase & Co
approved 2015 compensation packages for CEO Jamie Dimon
and other top executives, and re-elected the bank's board at its
annual general meeting on Tuesday.
Nearly 92 percent of votes cast at a shareholders' meeting
were in favor of the compensation.
The Wall Street bank raised Dimon's total compensation by 35
percent to $27 million for 2015.
Proxy advisory firms Institutional Shareholder Services Inc
and Glass, Lewis & Co had recommended that investors vote to
approve last year's payouts to executives.
Companies have been required since the financial crisis to
hold so-called "say-on-pay" advisory votes.
A group of U.S. regulators issued a proposal in April to
restrict incentive-based compensation at big financial companies
and prevent executives from receiving outsized rewards for
making overly risky gambles.
Big U.S. financial firms have already made significant
changes to the way they pay employees since the 2007-2009
crisis, when they were slammed for allowing top executives and
money-losing traders to leave with golden parachutes.
A JPMorgan shareholder proposal calling for the board to
separate the post of chairman and chief executive, but possibly
not until Dimon is CEO, received 32.9 percent of votes cast.
The board had recommended that shareholders vote against the
proposal saying it should retain responsibility to determine its
leadership structure.
Among other shareholder proposals that were rejected was one
calling for a committee to determine whether the bank was "too
big to fail" and if it needed to divest non-core businesses.
