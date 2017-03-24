MOVES-JPMorgan Asia equity capital markets head leaves -IFR

HONG KONG, March 24 JPMorgan Chase & Co's head of equity capital markets in Asia excluding Japan, David Suen, has left the U.S. bank, IFR reported on Friday, citing an internal memo.

Suen, who joined JPMorgan as a managing director in 2008 and previously worked at UBS and BNP Paribas in Hong Kong, has decided to take a break to spend time with his family, the memo said.

A spokeswoman for JPMorgan confirmed the content of the memo to IFR, a Thomson Reuters publication.

It is unclear whether the bank would announce a replacement for Suen, IFR reported, adding that Nick Johnson remains head of its equity capital markets business for Asia Pacific. (Reporting by Fiona Lau; Writing by Sumeet Chatterjee; Editing by David Goodman)