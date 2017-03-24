MOVES-JPMorgan Asia equity capital markets head leaves -IFR

HONG KONG, March 24 JPMorgan Chase & Co's
head of equity capital markets in Asia excluding Japan,
David Suen, has left the U.S. bank, IFR reported on Friday,
citing an internal memo.
Suen, who joined JPMorgan as a managing director in 2008 and
previously worked at UBS and BNP Paribas in
Hong Kong, has decided to take a break to spend time with his
family, the memo said.
A spokeswoman for JPMorgan confirmed the content of the memo
to IFR, a Thomson Reuters publication.
It is unclear whether the bank would announce a replacement
for Suen, IFR reported, adding that Nick Johnson remains head of
its equity capital markets business for Asia Pacific.
(Reporting by Fiona Lau; Writing by Sumeet Chatterjee; Editing
by David Goodman)