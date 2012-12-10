UPDATE 1-JPMorgan names new regional banking heads - memo

LONDON Dec 10 U.S. bank JPMorgan has appointed Viswas Raghavan as head of banking in Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), according to a memo seen by Reuters.

The appointment comes as JPMorgan recasts responsibilities for some of its top investment and corporate banking executives after a move in July to combine two key business segments.

Raghavan, who joined the bank in 2000, was most recently global head of equity capital markets (ECM), responsible for share sales including initial public offerings and rights issues.

Alejandro Guevara and Lisandro Miguens, meanwhile, become co-heads of banking for Latin America, with Tom DuCharme and Therese Esperdy co-heads of banking in Asia Pacific, the memo said.

Each will be responsible for client coverage across investment banking, corporate banking and treasury services for their region and will report to Jeff Urwin, global head of investment banking, and Don McCree, global head of treasury services and corporate banking.

"We have been working towards this for some time. What we have done is put together all the client coverage under one umbrella," Raghavan told Reuters after the appointment was announced at the bank. "Each of these businesses (investment banking, corporate banking and treasury services) serve the same clients. It is a holistic way of being organised around the client."

JPMorgan Chief Executive Jamie Dimon has made growth outside the United States a key priority for the bank, which is the largest lender in its home market.

"We are really focused on improving our market share and increasing our footprint in Europe," Raghavan said of his new role.

In the memo, the bank also announced that Todd Marin would become vice-chairman of investment banking in Asia Pacific.

Liz Myers, who has been with the bank for 20 years, most recently head of ECM for the Americas, will succeed Raghavan as global head of ECM, according to a separate memo.