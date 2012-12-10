UPDATE 1-JPMorgan names new regional banking heads - memo

LONDON Dec 10 U.S. bank JPMorgan has
appointed Viswas Raghavan as head of banking in Europe, Middle
East and Africa (EMEA), according to a memo seen by Reuters.
The appointment comes as JPMorgan recasts responsibilities
for some of its top investment and corporate banking executives
after a move in July to combine two key business segments.
Raghavan, who joined the bank in 2000, was most recently
global head of equity capital markets (ECM), responsible for
share sales including initial public offerings and rights
issues.
Alejandro Guevara and Lisandro Miguens, meanwhile, become
co-heads of banking for Latin America, with Tom DuCharme and
Therese Esperdy co-heads of banking in Asia Pacific, the memo
said.
Each will be responsible for client coverage across
investment banking, corporate banking and treasury services for
their region and will report to Jeff Urwin, global head of
investment banking, and Don McCree, global head of treasury
services and corporate banking.
"We have been working towards this for some time. What we
have done is put together all the client coverage under one
umbrella," Raghavan told Reuters after the appointment was
announced at the bank. "Each of these businesses (investment
banking, corporate banking and treasury services) serve the same
clients. It is a holistic way of being organised around the
client."
JPMorgan Chief Executive Jamie Dimon has made growth outside
the United States a key priority for the bank, which is the
largest lender in its home market.
"We are really focused on improving our market share and
increasing our footprint in Europe," Raghavan said of his new
role.
In the memo, the bank also announced that Todd Marin would
become vice-chairman of investment banking in Asia Pacific.
Liz Myers, who has been with the bank for 20 years, most
recently head of ECM for the Americas, will succeed Raghavan as
global head of ECM, according to a separate memo.