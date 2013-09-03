JPMorgan, ex-Bear Stearns managers win dismissal of BofA lawsuit

NEW YORK, Sept 3 JPMorgan Chase & Co and
former Bear Stearns Cos managers Ralph Cioffi and Matthew Tannin
have won the dismissal of a lawsuit in which Bank of America
Corp accused them of lying in an attempt to prop up two
failing hedge funds.
U.S. District Judge Alison Nathan in Manhattan rejected Bank
of America's fraud and breach of fiduciary claims, and said the
bank was unable to prove whether any damages could be traced to
the concealing of information that proved to be market-moving.
In its October 2008 lawsuit, Bank of America claimed to have
suffered "significant losses" because Bear concealed that
Cioffi's and Tannin's funds were facing substantial withdrawal
demands in the spring of 2007 and at risk of imminent collapse.
Bank of America claimed to have lost money on a $4 billion
securitization it created at Bear's request, and on nearly $1
billion of financing that the hedge funds raised from the bank
because they were "desperate to secure liquidity."
Former Bear Stearns Asset Management director and
co-defendant Raymond McGarrigal also won dismissal of the
lawsuit.
A JPMorgan spokesman did not immediately respond to a
request for comment. Spokesmen for Bank of America did not
immediately respond to requests for comment. The banks are the
largest in the United States by assets.
JPMorgan bought Bear in 2008. The following year, a federal
jury in Brooklyn, New York, acquitted Cioffi and Tannin of
criminal fraud charges over their handling of the hedge funds.
The case is Bank of America NA et al v. Bear Stearns Asset
Management Inc et al, U.S. District Court, Southern District of
New York, No. 08-09265.