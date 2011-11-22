UPDATE 2-BayernLB sues JPMorgan over $2.1 bln mortgage debt

* BayernLB alleges underwriting guidelines ignored
* "Astounding" rates of default said to result
* JPMorgan declines comment
(Adds JPMorgan no comment and earlier lawsuits)
By Karen Freifeld
Nov 22 Germany's Bayerische Landesbank
(BLGGgi.F) has sued JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM.N) to recover
losses on nearly $2.1 billion in residential mortgage-backed
securities, saying it was fraudulently misled about the debt's
risks.
BayernLB, as the Munich-based lender is known, said it
bought the debt through 57 offerings between 2005 and 2007, not
knowing that underwriting standards for the underlying loans
were disregarded, resulting in "astounding rates of default."
Many of the underlying loans were made or packaged by units
of the former Bear Stearns Cos and Washington Mutual Inc
WAMUQ.PK, both now owned by JPMorgan, the complaint said.
Other risky loans were made by lenders including Countrywide
and New Century, as well as Chase Home Finance, it said.
BayernLB said that a majority of the debt it bought is now
considered "junk," and that it has suffered "significant
losses" from the defendants' alleged fraud.
The lawsuit was filed Monday in the New York State Supreme
Court in Manhattan, and seeks compensatory and punitive
damages.
Jennifer Zuccarelli, a spokeswoman for JPMorgan, declined
comment.
The lawsuit is the latest of many accusing banks of
packaging risky loans into securities, and misleading investors
into believing the securities were safe.
Such lending is considered a major cause of 2008 U.S.
financial crisis.
JPMorgan bought Bear Stearns and most of Washington Mutual
in 2008.
Three similar suits were filed in September in connection
with other German purchases of residential mortgage-backed
securities. Landesbank Baden-Wurttemberg LBWGga.F sued
JPMorgan Chase over $500 million of the securities it purchased
in 18 offers between 2005 and 2007.
Sealink Funding Limited, an Irish company, sued JPMorgan
Chase over its purchase of almost $2.4 billion worth of the
securities in 37 offerings between 2005 and 2007. Sealink was
established to hold residential mortgage-backed securities
sponsored by SachsenLB, according to the lawsuit, referring to
Germany's Landesbank Sachsen.
Sealink Funding also filed a lawsuit in September against
Bank of America Corp (BAC.N). over $1.6 billion in Countrywide
residential mortgage-backed securities purchased in 30
offerings between 2005 and 2007.
"This appears to be another sophisticated investor looking
for someone to blame for investment losses suffered due to a
downturn in the economy," Lawrence Grayson, a spokesman for
Bank of America, said in an email. "We will continue to
vigorously defend this lawsuit."
Bank of America purchased Countrywide in 2008.
The case is Bayerische Landesbank, New York Branch v. Bear
Stearns & Co et al, New York State Supreme Court, New York
County, No. 653239/2011.
The earlier cases are Landesbank Baden-Wurttemberg et al v.
Bear Stearns & Co. Inc., et al, New York State Supreme Court,
New York County, No. 652680/2011; Sealink Funding Limited v.
Countrywide Financial Corporation et al, New York State Supreme
Court, New York County, No. 652679/2011; and Sealink Funding
Limited v Bear Stearns & Co. Inc., et al, New York State
Supreme Court, New York County, No. 652681/2011.
(Reporting by Karen Freifeld in New York; Editing by Gerald E.
McCormick and Steve Orlofsky)