JPMorgan's Bear wins end to billionaire Wang's lawsuit

* Roger Wang bought 150,000 Bear shares in early 2008

* Defense lawyer sanctioned as billionaire misses deposition

By Jonathan Stempel

NEW YORK, June 5 A U.S. federal judge on Friday dismissed a lawsuit in which the wife of California billionaire Roger Wang accused Bear Stearns Cos of duping her and her husband into buying the investment bank's stock just before it nearly collapsed in 2008.

U.S. District Judge Robert Sweet in Manhattan also sanctioned the couple's longtime lawyer, Mohammed Ghods, for failing to make Roger Wang available for a January deposition, in what the judge called "a game of hide-the-plaintiff."

Ghods did not immediately respond to requests for comment. Bear Stearns is now part of JPMorgan Chase & Co, which also did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Wang founded Golden Eagle International Group, which owns department stores in China, and according to Forbes magazine is worth $4 billion.

The case arose from Wang's agreement to buy 150,000 Bear shares for about $6.56 million in early March 2008, as a brokerage employee was assuring him that the company was financially sound, only to see the Federal Reserve soon arrange Bear's sale at a cut-rate price to JPMorgan.

After the Wangs refused to pay for their shares, Bear liquidated their account and won another $3.05 million in arbitration.

Wang's wife Vivine then sued, and chose to pursue her case rather than join a $275 million class action settlement in 2012 covering other Bear shareholders.

In a 39-page decision, Sweet faulted the Wangs for their "pointless multiplicity of lawsuits" and obstructionist tactics, including in the arbitration.

He also said the Wangs and Ghods "repeatedly and willfully obstructed" Bear's effort to depose Roger Wang.

The judge said Bear scheduled the Jan. 13 deposition a few miles from the Wangs' Beverly Hills home, but that Roger Wang and Ghods did not appear.

He said this occurred even though the Wangs' daughter, reality TV celebrity Dorothy Wang, had posted online photos of herself and her father from two nights earlier at the nearby Golden Globe Awards.

"No lesser sanction than dismissal is appropriate given the Wangs' continued pattern of misconduct and the prejudice to defendants from being unable to depose the person who made the investment decisions at issue," he wrote.

Sweet also ordered Ghods to cover legal fees and costs incurred by defendants, including the auditor Deloitte & Touche. "Hopefully this sanction will have some meaning," he wrote.

The case is Wang v Bear Stearns Cos et al, U.S. District Court, Southern District of New York, No. 11-05643. (Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York; Editing by Alan Crosby)