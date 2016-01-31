JPMorgan launches blockchain trial project -FT

BRIEF-Roche Holding AG says Troponin T test cleared by FDA
* has received 510(k) clearance for its elecsys Troponin T Gen 5 STAT blood test for patients with a suspected heart attack Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Jan 31 JPMorgan Chase is partnering with start-up Digital Asset Holdings to launch a trial project using blockchain technology that could reduce the cost and complexity of trading, the Financial Times reported on Sunday.
The agreement comes as another sign that blockchain, which is best known as the basis of the digital currency Bitcoin, has wide-ranging applications for some of Wall Street's biggest banks.
One potential use for the technology is addressing liquidity mismatches in some of JPMorgan's loan funds, the Financial Times said.
"To sell a loan is a very cumbersome, time-consuming process; settlement can take weeks," Daniel Pinto, head of JPMorgan's investment bank, told the Financial Times. It "makes all the sense in the world" to explore blockchain's potential to improve that process.
Digital Asset Holdings is run by Blythe Masters, JPMorgan's former head of commodities. (Reporting by Carl O'Donnell; Editing by Peter Cooney)
(Adds background, table, graphics link) NEW YORK, Jan 19 Interest rates on U.S. 30-year fixed-rate mortgages declined for the third straight week to their lowest since early December, mortgage finance agency Freddie Mac said on Thursday. Mortgage rates have fallen in step with lower U.S. Treasury yields as investors have reduced their bets on rising inflation and interest rates while they await details on tax cuts, trade, infrastructure spending and looser regulations from
* UCB files Briviact (brivaracetam) CV in the US as monotherapy treatment for adult epilepsy patients with partial-onset seizures Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)