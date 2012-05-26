JPMorgan board to shake up risk committee -WSJ

May 25 The board of JPMorgan Chase & Co is expected to make changes to its risk-policy committee after the bank's trading losses of more than $2 billion, The Wall Street Journal reported on Friday, citing anonymous sources.

The board is expected to add either Timothy Flynn or James Bell to the committee, the Journal said. Flynn and Bell have backgrounds in risk and finance, the report said.

It was not clear whether any of the current members of the committee would leave it, the Journal said.

A JPMorgan spokesman declined to comment on the report.