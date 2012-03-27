Former KPMG chairman nominated to JPMorgan board

March 27 JPMorgan Chase and Co said on
Tuesday that its board had nominated Timothy Flynn, retired
chairman of KPMG International, for election as a director at
the bank's May 15 annual shareholders meeting.
The largest U.S. bank by assets also said directors David
Novak, 59, and William Gray III, 70, would not seek re-election
when their terms expire on May 14. JPMorgan's board currently
has 12 members.
Novak, the chief executive officer of fast-food restaurant
operator Yum Brands Inc, is stepping down to "singularly
focus" on that company's "continued growth" and will not join
any other boards, the bank said. He has been on the board of
JPMorgan and predecessor companies since 2001.
Gray, a former member of the U.S. Congress, has been a
director of JPMorgan and predecessors since 1992.
Flynn, 55, was chairman of KPMG International from 2007
until his retirement in October. The board will determine his
committee selections after his election, the bank said.