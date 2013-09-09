JPMorgan to name Linda Bammann, Michael Neal to the board

Sept 9 JPMorgan Chase & Co said it
expects Linda Bammann, former director of Federal Home Loan
Mortgage Corp, and Michael Neal, former GE Capital
CEO, to join its board of directors.
The largest U.S. bank, which has been under heightened
regulatory scrutiny, also said it would create a new lead
independent director position. Lee Raymond, formerly presiding
director, will be appointed to the position.
Bammann, who is expected to be elected on Sept. 16, will
also join the board's risk policy committee, JPMorgan said in a
statement. Neal is expected to join in January.
Reuters had reported last month that the bank was close to
naming two new directors.