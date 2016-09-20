UPDATE 1-Buffett investing deputy Combs joins JPMorgan board

(Adds details, comments throughout)
By Jonathan Stempel
Sept 20 Todd Combs, one of Warren Buffett's
stockpicking deputies at Berkshire Hathaway Inc, has
joined the board of JPMorgan Chase & Co, expanding the
conglomerate's already deep ties to the financial services
industry.
In a statement on Tuesday, JPMorgan, the largest U.S. bank
by assets, said Combs' appointment took effect on Monday. His
committee assignment will be determined later.
Combs, 45, has taken a growing role at Berkshire since
joining the Omaha, Nebraska-based company in 2010.
Buffett has credited him with triggering Berkshire's largest
acquisition, the $32.1 billion takeover in January of aircraft
parts maker Precision Castparts Corp.
"For such a young man, it's a high honor," Andy Kilpatrick,
author of "Of Permanent Value: The Story of Warren Buffett,"
said about Combs' appointment. "It provides Combs board
experience at a financial company and a platform to broaden his
growth, which is important because he is a leader at Berkshire."
The appointment gives Berkshire direct ties to the three
biggest U.S. banks.
It owns $5 billion of preferred stock in Bank of America
Corp, and has a more than $22 billion, or roughly 10
percent, stake in Wells Fargo & Co.
Berkshire also invests in American Express Co,
Goldman Sachs Group Inc and US Bancorp. It
reported no JPMorgan stake as of June 30.
Before joining Berkshire, Combs was a hedge fund manager at
Castle Point Capital Management LLC in Connecticut.
He and Ted Weschler, Buffett's other stockpicking deputy,
each manage roughly $9 billion. They are expected to take over
Berkshire's investments after Buffett, 86, leaves.
"Hiring these two was one of my best moves," Buffett said in
his annual shareholder letter in February.
Jamie Dimon, JPMorgan's chief executive, said in a statement
about Combs: "Our company and our board will benefit from his
wisdom and judgment."
Other Berkshire executives have also taken outside board
roles.
Greg Abel, an energy executive whom investors consider a
possible future Berkshire chief executive officer, and Tracy
Britt Cool, who has chaired a few Berkshire units, are directors
at Kraft Heinz Co, in which Berkshire has a 26.8 percent
stake.
Buffett once sat on the Coca-Cola Co and Washington
Post Co boards, but left those roles to focus on Berkshire.
"Buffett and Jamie Dimon have expressed admiration for each
other as business leaders," Kilpatrick said. "Buffett is trying
to leave an enormous legacy, and this involves putting someone
he trusts on Jamie's board."
(Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York and Richa Naidu in
Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)