UPDATE 1-JPMorgan joins proxy access trend, adopts clawback disclosure

(Adds McDonald's adopting proxy access)
BOSTON Oct 26 JPMorgan Chase & Co said
on Monday its board will consider a bylaw amendment to make it
easier for small groups of investors to run candidates for the
New York bank's board of directors.
That move came just hours before fast-food leader McDonald's
Corp announced that its board amended company bylaws to
provide shareholders with new rights of proxy access for
director nominations.
In a securities filing, JPMorgan said its board told
management to prepare an amendment to grant groups of up to 20
shareholders the right to nominate their own candidates, a
change known as "proxy access" that has become a popular reform
at many companies this year.
JPMorgan said the amendment would include a requirement that
shareholders would need to have owned at least 3 percent of the
company for three years, a common threshold and an approach the
board requested.
In addition, JPMorgan said its board has adopted a policy
under which it would disclose whether it has recouped any
incentive compensation from senior executives.
