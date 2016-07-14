版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 7月 14日 星期四 22:02 BJT

JP Morgan announces new 10-year bond

NEW YORK, July 14 (IFR) - JP Morgan on Thursday announced a new 10-year benchmark US dollar bond, shortly after releasing strong second-quarter earnings that boosted US equity indexes. (Reporting by Mike Gambale and John Balassi; Writing by Marc Carnegie; Editing by Shankar Ramakrishnan)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐