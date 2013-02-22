JPMorgan names banker Berenguer as head of Brazilian unit

* Veteran banker headed Gávea's credit unit
* Previously was head of Santander's investment bank
* Replaces Berquo, who will head private banking unit
SAO PAULO, Feb 22 JPMorgan Chase & Co on
Friday named veteran banker José Berenguer Neto as senior
country officer for Brazil, where the investment banking giant
is growing its advisory and capital markets business.
Berenguer, for years a senior executive and head of the
investment banking and retail banking units at Banco Santander
Brasil SA, will start on April 1 and report to Mary
Callahan Erdoes, head of JPMorgan Asset Management, and Martín
Marrón, JPMorgan's chief executive for Latin America, the bank
said in a statement.
Berenguer replaces Claudio Berquo, who took over the
Brazilian unit in 2009 and will remain head of private banking
in Brazil for JPMorgan, a spokesman for the bank in São Paulo
said.
Berenguer had a senior money-management role at Gávea
Investimentos, a Rio de Janeiro-based private equity and hedge
fund controlled by JPMorgan.
JPMorgan's Brazilian unit is currently the nation's
15th-largest bank by assets.