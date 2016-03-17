JPMorgan increases stock buyback program by up to $1.88 bln

March 17 JPMorgan Chase & Co, the biggest U.S. bank by assets, said it will repurchase up to $1.88 billion in common shares through the end of the second quarter.

The repurchase under the bank's 2015 capital plan is in addition to the $6.4 billion of shares authorized for repurchase by the board last year. (bit.ly/1Rpq7I2)

The bank has got a non-objection from the board of governors of the Federal Reserve System to increase the amount for the share repurchase. (Reporting By Sudarshan Varadhan in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)