JPMorgan unlikely to restart buybacks this year-analysts

Aug 2 JPMorgan Chase & Co is unlikely
this year to resume share repurchases it suspended in May after
disclosing multi-billion dollar losses from credit derivatives,
two Wall Street analysts said after recent meetings with top
executives of the bank.
Though CEO Jamie Dimon was still "hopeful" in a meeting
about resuming buybacks in the final three months of this year,
analyst Jeffery Harte of Sandler O'Neill Partners said in a
report on Thursday that he is "less confident" regulators will
allow repurchases before 2013.
JPMorgan has enough capital to safely buy back stock, Harte
said. But he doubts that regulators will agree to repurchases as
they approach the start of annual stress-testing and evaluations
of bank balance sheets.
Earlier this week, analyst Matt O'Connor of Deutsche Bank
said in a report that he left a meeting with Chief Financial
Officer Doug Braunstein believing that regulators may make
JPMorgan wait for the new stress tests. O'Connor called the
chances of approval of buybacks late this year or early next
year "unlikely".
Dimon, after announcing that the derivatives losses were
unlikely to get much worse than the $5.8 billion recorded so
far, said JPMorgan would ask the Federal Reserve for approval to
resume buying back shares in the fourth quarter, before the next
stress test. Dimon contends the stock is cheap and that buying
it back would add value to remaining shares.
The analysts talked to the executives after Dimon announced
on Friday sweeping changes in responsibilities of his top
lieutenants. Dimon called "totally ridiculous" speculation that
the changes were a prelude to breaking up the company, said
Harte. He had met with both Dimon and Matt Zames, who was named
co-chief operating officer in the shakeup.
Some analysts have speculated that investors and regulators
would push Dimon to split JPMorgan into a deposit-taking bank
that makes loans to individuals and businesses and an investment
bank that underwrites securities and trades freely in capital
markets. The reorganization sets out two major business segments
known as "Consumer and Community Banking" and "Corporate and
Investment Bank."
Dimon argued that any potential rise in stock price from
breaking up the company would be temporary and followed by a
loss of value to shareholders, Harte said.